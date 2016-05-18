BRIEF-NXT-ID, enters into purchase agreement for the acquisition of Logicmark

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 18 Nxt-id Inc
* Id inc - deal for $20 million in cash
* Logicmark members will be paid an earn out based on achieving certain performance goals within next 18 months
* Id inc - logicmark members will be paid an earn out based on achieving certain performance goals within next 18 months
* Id inc - financing for acquisition will be a combination of senior secured debt and equity
* Id inc - plans to integrate voice biometric technology, fall detection sensors and miniaturization skills to future versions of logicmark products
* Id, inc. Enters into purchase agreement for the acquisition of logicmark, llc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.