2016年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development announces closing of $172.5 mln equity offering

May 18 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

* Announces closing of $172.5 million equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

