版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Rockhaven announces 8,000 m diamond drill program at Klaza project, Yukon

May 18 Rockhaven Resources Ltd

* Rockhaven announces financing and 8,000 m diamond drill program at Klaza project, Yukon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐