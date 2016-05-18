版本:
BRIEF-Lasalle Hotel Properties prices public offering of 6.3% Series J preferred shares

May 18 Lasalle Hotel Properties

* Prices public offering of 6.3% Series J cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* Says pricing at $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

