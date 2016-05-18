版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-3M awarded contract for 177,000 body armor plates

May 18 3m Co

* 3M awarded contract for 177,000 body armor plates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

