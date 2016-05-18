版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Cel-Sci enters agreement with healthcare institutional investor to purchase about 10 mln shares of common stock and warrants

May 18 Cel-sci Corp

* Agreement with healthcare institutional investor to purchase about 10 million shares of common stock and warrants

* Sci corp says net proceeds of offering will be used for ongoing phase 3 study and general corporate purposes

* Sci announces $5 million registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

