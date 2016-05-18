版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 00:34 BJT

BRIEF-United Fire approves dividend increase, declares Qtrly cash dividend

May 18 United Fire Group Inc

* Approved a dividend increase of 13.6 percent over previous quarterly dividend

* United Fire Group, inc. Approves a dividend increase and declares a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐