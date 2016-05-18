版本:
BRIEF-C&F Financial Corp says board reauthorized share repurchase program to buy up to $5 mln

May 18 C&F Financial Corp :

* C&F Financial Corporation declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program

* Board of directors has reauthorized Corporation's share repurchase program to purchase up to $5 million

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

