BRIEF-Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date
May 18 Claude Resources Inc
* Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard
* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 94% of votes cast by Claude Resources shareholders
* Claude Resources Inc says all of co's issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged on basis of 0.185 of a Silver Standard common share
* Says Silver Standard shareholders approved issuance of consideration shares by approximately 93% of votes cast
On closing of deal, all of co's issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged for C$0.001 in cash per co's common share
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources