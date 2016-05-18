版本:
BRIEF-Golden Band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts

May 18 Golden Band Resources Inc :

* Also entered into $1.2 million debtor-in-possession term sheet with Camce Holding Inc, an affiliate of Procon Resources Inc

* Golden band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

