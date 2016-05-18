BRIEF-Golden Band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date
May 18 Golden Band Resources Inc :
* Also entered into $1.2 million debtor-in-possession term sheet with Camce Holding Inc, an affiliate of Procon Resources Inc
* Golden band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources