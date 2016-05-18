BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co files amended plan of reorganization

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc:
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Amended plan enhances recoveries for many creditors and features additional consideration from CEC
* Amended plan includes distribution of $1 billion of convertible notes to be issued by "new CEC"
* Amended plan includes distribution of up to 47.5% of common stock in new cec
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: