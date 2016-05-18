版本:
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co files amended plan of reorganization

May 18 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc:

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement

* Amended plan enhances recoveries for many creditors and features additional consideration from CEC

* Amended plan includes distribution of $1 billion of convertible notes to be issued by "new CEC"

* Amended plan includes distribution of up to 47.5% of common stock in new cec

* Caesars entertainment operating co. Files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

