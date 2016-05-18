版本:
BRIEF-Gogo Inc. Announces launch of $500 mln senior secured notes offering

May 18 Gogo Inc

* Issuer to use portion of net proceeds from sale of notes to repay its outstanding indebtedness under its existing senior term credit facility

* Commencement of private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022 to be issued by units

* Gogo Inc. Announces launch of $500 million senior secured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

