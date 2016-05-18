BRIEF-W. R. Berkley corporation prices of $290 mln of 5.75% subordinated debentures due 2056

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 W. R. Berkley Corp
* W. R. Berkley corporation announces pricing of $290 million of 5.75% subordinated debentures due 2056 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: