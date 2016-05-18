版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-W. R. Berkley corporation prices of $290 mln of 5.75% subordinated debentures due 2056

May 18 W. R. Berkley Corp

* W. R. Berkley corporation announces pricing of $290 million of 5.75% subordinated debentures due 2056 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐