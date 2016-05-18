BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q1 EPS $0.25

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 Urban Outfitters Inc
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%
* Says as of April 30, 2016, total inventory decreased by $38 mln, Or 10%, On A Year Over-Year basis
* Urban Outfitters inc says decrease in total inventory is primarily related to decline in comparable retail segment inventory, which decreased 10% at cost
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 2% at urban outfitters, were flat at anthropologie group
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales decreased 2% at free people
* Urban outfitters reports record q1 sales
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 sales $763 million versus I/B/E/S view $759.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: