BRIEF-Boot Barn posts Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.04

May 19 Boot Barn Holdings Inc

* Qtrly consolidated same store sales declined 1.2%

* Sees fy 2017 consolidated same store sales between slightly negative to slightly positive

* Sees q1 2017 consolidated same stores sales to be flat

* Sees fy 2017 net income per diluted share of $0.63 to $0.73

* Boot barn holdings, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 sales $149.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $150.2 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: