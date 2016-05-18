BRIEF-Boot Barn posts Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.04

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 19 Boot Barn Holdings Inc
* Qtrly consolidated same store sales declined 1.2%
* Sees fy 2017 consolidated same store sales between slightly negative to slightly positive
* Sees q1 2017 consolidated same stores sales to be flat
* Sees fy 2017 net income per diluted share of $0.63 to $0.73
* Boot barn holdings, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 sales $149.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $150.2 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 1.2 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: