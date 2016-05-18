版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Materials reports Q4 earnings of 80 cents per share

May 18 Eagle Materials Inc

* Eagle Materials Inc reports record fiscal year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.80

* Q4 revenue $252.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $226.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

