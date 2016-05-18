BRIEF-Simmons First National to buy Citizens National for $77 mln

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 19 Simmons First National Corp
* CNB is expected to continue operations as a separate bank subsidiary of company for an interim period
* Entered into a stock purchase agreement with Citizens National Bancorp, Citizens National Bank to acquire CNB
* Purchase price will consist of 835,741 shares of Simmons' common stock and $40.3 million in cash
* Deal for $77.0 million
* Simmons announces agreement to acquire Citizens National Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: