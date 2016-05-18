版本:
BRIEF-Bioteq reports qrtrly net loss per share $0.01

May 18 Bioteq Environmental Technologies Inc

* Qtrly revenues as reported under GAAP were $391,000 compared $512,000 in Q1 2015;

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.01

* Bioteq reports Q1 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

