版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Centric Health announces management change

May 18 Centric Health Corp

* Daniel gagnon , chief financial officer, will be leaving company to pursue another business opportunity

* Company initiated a search for gagnon's successor

* Centric health announces management change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐