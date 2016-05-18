版本:
BRIEF-Flowers Foods Q1 earnings per share $0.28

May 18 Flowers Foods Inc

* Sees fy 2016 sales in range of $3.986 billion to $4.080 billion

* Sees fy 2016 eps range of $1.00 to $1.06

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flowers foods, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $1.204 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.22 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

