BRIEF-Flowers Foods Q1 earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 Flowers Foods Inc
* Sees fy 2016 sales in range of $3.986 billion to $4.080 billion
* Sees fy 2016 eps range of $1.00 to $1.06
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flowers foods, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $1.204 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.22 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: