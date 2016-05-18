版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Repro Med Systems Q4 revenue $3.3 million

May 18 Repro Med Systems Inc

* Repro med systems, inc. Posts fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results and announces new member of the board of directors

* Q4 revenue $3.306 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐