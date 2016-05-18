版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cordy Oilfield Services Q1 net loss from cont ops $0.9 mln

(Corrects headline, first bullet to say Q1 net loss from continuing operations was $0.9 million not $0.9)

May 18 Cordy Oilfield Services Inc :

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations $0.9 million

* Cordy Oilfield Services Inc reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

