公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Corsa Coal Q1 revenue $16.6 million

May 18 Corsa Coal Corp

* Maintaining guidance for year ended december 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenues $16.6 million versus $31.4 million

* Corsa coal announces financial results for first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

