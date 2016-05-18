BRIEF-Realty Income Corp commences public offering of common stock

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 Realty Income Corp
* Commenced an underwritten public offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock.
* To use net proceeds from offering to repay borrowings under its $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility
* Realty income announces commencement of public offering of common stock
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: