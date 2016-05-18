BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors prices senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 NXP Semiconductors Nv
* Pricing of previously announced offering by nxp b.v. And nxp funding llc of $850 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021
* Pricing of previously announced offering by nxp b.v. And nxp funding llc of $900 million of senior unsecured notes due 2023
* Nxp semiconductors nv says 2021 notes will bear interest at 4.125% per annum and will mature on june 1, 2021
* Nxp semiconductors nv says 2023 notes will bear interest at 4.625% per annum and will mature on june 1, 2023
* Nxp announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: