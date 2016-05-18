版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-CORRE reaches settlement with HERA AG on lease agreement

May 18 Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd

* Corre announces settlement with hera ag on lease agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

