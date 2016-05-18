BRIEF-Vereit upsizes offering of senior notes

May 18 Vereit Inc

* Offering size was increased to $1.0 billion from previously announced $500 million aggregate principal amount

* Vereit inc says interest on notes will be payable in cash and will accrue at a rate of 4.125% per annum for 2021 notes and 4.875% for 2026 notes

* Vereit, inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $1.0 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)