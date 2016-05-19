BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies agreed to sell $250.0 million aggregate principal of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022

BRIEF-EnerNoc signs 4-year demand response contract with FirstEnergy
* EnerNoc Inc says signed a four year, multi-million dollar demand response contract with FirstEnergy
May 18 Allegheny Technologies Inc:
* Agreed to sell $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 4.75% per year and will mature on July 1, 2022
* Allegheny technologies announces pricing of convertible senior notes offering


* Global blood therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in phase 3 hope study in sickle cell disease
* UQM Technologies receives new follow-on order from Proterra to support their cy2017 increased market demand and expansion plans