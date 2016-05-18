BRIEF-Ferroglobe Q1 loss per share $0.15

BRIEF-STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION
* STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION AND STOCK OPTION GRANT
May 18 Ferroglobe Plc
* "for silicon metal, we expect these low prices to persist for most of remainder of 2016"
* Expects to deliver at least announced $65 million of annualized run rate synergies by end of 2016
* Ferroglobe reports results for first quarter 2016, its first quarter as a newly combined company
* Says Q1 2016 revenue of $423.5 mln, down from pro forma $543 mln in Q1 2015
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $423.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $192.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION AND STOCK OPTION GRANT
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
* CHICO'S FAS INC. AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP