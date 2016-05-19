版本:
BRIEF-Rexnord to acquire Cambridge International Holdings for $210 mln

May 18 Rexnord Corp

* Total transaction value of $210 million

* Rexnord to acquire Cambridge International Holdings Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

