BRIEF-FMC Technologies and Technip to combine to form TechnipFMC

May 19 Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Combined company, which will be called TechnipFMC, would have an equity value of $13 billion based on pre-announcement share prices

* Technip shareholders to receive 2.0 shares of combined company for each share of Technip

* Fmc technologies shareholders to receive 1.0 share of combined company for each share of FMC Technologies

* TechnipFMC to be listed on New York and Paris stock exchanges

* Deal expected to deliver at least $400 million in annual pretax cost synergies in 2019

* Deal significantly accretive to both companies' earnings per share

* Each company's shareholders will own close to 50 percent of combined company

* Cos entered mou and expect to execute business combination agreement to combine companies in an all-stock merger transaction

* Combined company expects to achieve pretax cost synergies of approximately $200 million in 2018

* Technip chairman and CEO, Thierry Pilenko, will serve as executive chairman of technipfmc's board of directors

* Doug Pferdehirt, currently FMC Technologies' president and coo, will serve as CEO of TechnipFMC

* Technip and FMC Technologies "confident" in combined co's ability to fund both an annual cash dividend and share repurchase program

FMC Technologies and Technip to combine: driving change by redefining the production and transformation of oil and gas