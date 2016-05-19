BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts Q1 adj cash EPS $2.51

May 19 Advance Auto Parts Inc
* Mike norona, chief financial officer, will be leaving
company
* Norona has agreed to remain in his current role until a
successor has been named and will assist with an orderly
transition
* Commenced an external search for a new cfo
* Says no longer expects to achieve its annual free cash
flow assumption of a minimum of $500 million for fiscal 2016
* Says annual comparable store sales is now expected to be
between negative 3% and negative 5% for 2016
* Says is no longer targeting an adjusted operating income
rate of 12% for fiscal 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.14
* Qtrly comparable store sales decrease of 1.9%
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $260 million to $280
million
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2016
adjusted cash eps of $2.51
* Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share $2.51
* Q1 sales $2.98 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
