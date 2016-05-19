BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS $0.33

May 19 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd
* Total module shipments were 912 megawatts ("mw") in q1 of
2016
* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share
$0.33
* Currently expanding its cell and module nameplate
capacities to 5,200 mw and 5,200 mw respectively
* Sees q2 module shipments of 1,100 to 1,150 mw
* Sees fy module shipments of 4,800 to 5,000 gw, up from
previous guidance range of 4,500 to 4,700 mw
* Hanwha q cells co ltd sees 2016 capital expenditures of
approximately $180 million
* Hanwha q cells reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $514.9 million versus $333.5 million
