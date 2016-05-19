BRIEF-Ryder System says reaffirms FY 2016 non-gaap EPS view $6.10 to $6.30 from cont ops

May 19 Ryder Systems
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.16, revenue view $6.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Both used vehicle sales and commercial rental results
remain in line with outlook we provided in april
* Anticipate ryder's contractual businesses to continue to
grow in line with our prior expectations
* Says hosts 2016 investor day and reaffirms second quarter
and full year guidance
* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $6.10
to $6.30 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $1.50
to $1.55 from continuing operations
