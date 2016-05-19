版本:
BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

May 19 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc

* Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock by selling shareholders

* Says selling shareholders will receive gross proceeds of approximately $333 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

