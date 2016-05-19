版本:
BRIEF-Check-Cap reports Q1 loss per share $0.21

May 19 Check-Cap Ltd

* Check-Cap reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

