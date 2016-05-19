版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Carriage Services raises quarterly cash dividend to 5¢/quarter

May 19 Carriage Services Inc

* Carriage Services raises quarterly cash dividend to 5¢/quarter

* Says board has approved increase of its quarterly cash dividend policy for its common stock from 2.5¢ to 5¢ per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐