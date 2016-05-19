版本:
BRIEF-Syneron Medical reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.04

May 19 Syneron Medical Ltd

* Syneron Medical reports first quarter 2016 revenue of $68.7 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

