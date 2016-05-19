版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Celator says vyxeos granted breakthrough therapy designation

May 19 Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Celator Pharmaceuticals announces vyxeos granted breakthrough therapy designation

* Celator plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to FDA by end of Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

