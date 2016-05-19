BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 19 Raven Industries Inc

* Raven industries reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $68.4 million

* Land-based rig counts in U.S. declined approximately 55 percent year-over-year in Q1

* Continues to expect capital expenditures for year to be approximately $9 million

* No capacity expansions planned for year for engineered films, other divisions to maintain disciplined approach to capital spending

* On track to deliver revenues and operating profit consistent with prior year in fiscal 2017