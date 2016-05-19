BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Raven Industries Inc
* Raven industries reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $68.4 million
* Land-based rig counts in U.S. declined approximately 55 percent year-over-year in Q1
* Continues to expect capital expenditures for year to be approximately $9 million
* No capacity expansions planned for year for engineered films, other divisions to maintain disciplined approach to capital spending
* On track to deliver revenues and operating profit consistent with prior year in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter