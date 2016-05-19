版本:
BRIEF-Evogene reports Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 19 Evogene Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $2.0 million versus $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

