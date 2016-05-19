版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield asset announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

May 19 Brookfield Asset Management

* Tsx approval to purchase up to 83.8 million class a limited voting shares, representing 10% of public float of class a shares

* Brookfield asset management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

