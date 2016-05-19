版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data says card services business signs new long-term agreement

May 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Confident this new credit and loyalty program will be a key driver of incremental and top-line sales

* Alliance data's card services business signs new long-term agreement to provide branded credit card programs for fast-growing retailer forever 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐