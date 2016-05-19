BRIEF-Perry Ellis Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Perry Ellis International Inc
* "believe strength of u.s. Dollar,Changing consumer spending patterns for international tourists in u.s. Will remain headwind"
* Experienced negative currency headwinds of approximately 70 basis points on total revenues in q1
* At close of quarter inventories totaled $154 million, even with prior year period
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Perry ellis international reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 revenue $261 million versus i/b/e/s view $253.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter