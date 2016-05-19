版本:
BRIEF-Trans World Entertainment Q1 revenue falls 4.3 pct to $75.7 mln

May 19 Trans World Entertainment Corp

* Comparable store sales for q1 were flat compared to same quarter last year

* Trans world entertainment announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $75.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

