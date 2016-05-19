BRIEF-Enzymotec Ltd Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Enzymotec Ltd
* Company reaffirms its previously issued guidance for 2016
* Q1 net revenues increased 23.6% and 5.3% to $14.0 million, compared to q1 of 2015 and q4 of 2015, respectively
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $60.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enzymotec ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $56 million to $64 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter