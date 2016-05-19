BRIEF-Fortis enters into liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Hawaiian Electric

May 19 Fortis Inc :

* 20-Year agreement sets terms for supply of LNG to Hawaii

* Under agreement, Fortis Hawaii would deliver 800,000 metric tons of LNG annually to Hawaiian Electric

* Under agreement, Fortis Hawaii would deliver 800,000 metric tons from Fortisbc's Tilbury LNG facility in delta, starting in 2021

* Fortis enters into liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Hawaiian Electric Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)