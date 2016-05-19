BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics provides update on Chapter 11 proceedings

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Bind Therapeutics Inc :
* Bind therapeutics provides update on chapter 11 proceedings and announces agreement with Hercules Technology III, L.P.
* Has agreed, among other things, to pay-down $4 million in principal on existing principal loan balance of approximately $12.4 million
* Agreement has been reached with Hercules Technology III, L.P for use of cash collateral through July 8, 2016
* Bind therapeutics provides update on chapter 11 proceedings and announces agreement with Hercules Technology III, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter