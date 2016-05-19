BRIEF-Insperity, Starboard reach agreement on board composition

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Insperity Inc :
* Insperity agrees to add two new directors to board
* Starboard agrees to support company's nominees at annual meeting
* Under terms of agreement, board agreed to appoint John Morphy, who was previously nominated by starboard, as a class III director
* In addition, board will promptly commence a search for an additional independent director
* Agreement calls for certain changes to composition of standing committees of board
* Starboard agreed to vote all its shares in favor of Morphy & Co's incumbent class iii directors, Richard Rawson, president, & Michael Brown
* Starboard also agreed to customary standstill provisions under agreement
* Insperity and Starboard reach agreement on board composition
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter