BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Rosetta Genomics Ltd :
* Company's current operations and plans include a cost-reduction plan should it be unable to raise sufficient additional capital
* Expects its current cash position will fund operations for at least next 12 months
* Rosetta genomics reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items
* Q1 revenue rose 711 percent to $2.6 million
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter