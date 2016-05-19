版本:
BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items

May 19 Rosetta Genomics Ltd :

* Company's current operations and plans include a cost-reduction plan should it be unable to raise sufficient additional capital

* Expects its current cash position will fund operations for at least next 12 months

* Rosetta genomics reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q1 revenue rose 711 percent to $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

